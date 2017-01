Surveillance video shows a male suspect robbing a clerk at the Shell Gas Station at 195 State Street in North Haven Tuesday, according to police. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Surveillance video captured the moment a suspect wielding a gun robbed a Shell Gas Station in North Haven Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said a man entered the store at 195 State Street around 10 p.m., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect cash from the register, police said.

The suspect then fled on foot. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact North Haven police at 203-239-5321.