North Stonington Family Welcomes Son During Blizzard

    While the blizzard brought lots of snow to Connecticut, it brought a bundle of joy to a North Stonington family. 

    The Hardee family welcomed their third child, Harrison Everett Hardee, at Backus Hospital at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday. 

    A statement from the hospital says the hours leading up to the birth were a bit stressful for mom, Lisa Hardee, whose husband, Joseph, is deployed for the Navy. 

    “The staff was wonderful. Everyone was so accommodating,” Hardee said, according to the hospital. 

    Harrison, born at 7 pounds, 1ounce, is the younger brother of a 4- and a 6-year-old sister.

