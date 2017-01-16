Norwalk Police Investigate 2 Armed Robberies In A Week

Norwalk Police are investigating two armed robberies of different delivery drivers that happened within a week.

“Both times, the suspects contacted food delivery and requested to bring to a location that ended up being not a real address. Both times the deliverymen were approached by two individuals, armed and robbed food and cash. This last one on (January) 14, the deliveryman was shot twice and stole his car,” said Lt. Terry Blake with the Norwalk Police Department.

On Jan. 14 around 11 pm, China Town Express delivery driver, Fen Yan Chen, was delivering food for the Chinese restaurant to an address on the corner of Kent and Derby Road. When two armed masked suspects robbed and shot him and then took the food, cash and his car.

“He’s on the bed he cant really walk he needs help he has crutches and the bullet is still inside his leg,” said his sister, Jing Chen, who added that her brother is recovering at home.

Police are investigating whether her brother’s incident and a second armed robbery on Jan. 9 are connected.

Police were called to the scene at around 11:30 in East Norwalk – but that driver was not shot, and his car was not stolen.

As police search for the suspects, they’re also visiting restaurants that offer delivery services.

“They passed out a flier with all the people’s information, what they look like, what kind of car it was and stuff like that and just to inform us not to go to anyone’s car,” said Dave Kuban, owner of Planet Pizza in Norwalk.

Norwalk isn't the only place where a violent crime against food delivery drivers have happened.

In August of last year, a woman was killed while delivering food for a Chinese restaurant in Waterbury. Waterbury Police are taking their own steps when it comes to safety measures they have met with some businesses, including those that deliver food to talk about safety on the job.

While the Norwalk Chinese restaurant is still taking deliveries, they're taking precautions on who they deliver to.

“I just hope this gets a little bit more noticed where people should be, you know, appreciating that we’re doing our job delivering the food that this should not be happening around you know to anybody,” said Chen

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Norwalk Police.