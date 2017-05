Norwalk police are investigating a shooting on Kossuth Street Sunday.

Police said that one victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital.

Kossuth Street is currently closed and police are advising people to avoid the area.

More information was not immediately available.



Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011 or the anonymous tips line at 203-854-3111 or norwalkpd.com.