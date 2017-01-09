Norwalk Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspects

Norwalk police said the suspects pictured above robbed the Shorehaven Mobil at gunpoint Friday night.

Norwalk police are trying to identify two suspects who robbed the Shorehaven Mobil at gunpoint Friday night.

Police said that two male suspects entered the store at 219 East Avenue around 11:50 p.m. and pointed what appeared to be semi-automatic pistols at employees, ordering them to the ground.

One suspect was wearing a blue hooded jacket and a black bag. The other suspect was waering a black hooded jacket and a pink bag.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Norwalk police. Anonymous tips can be left at Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111or sent to the Norwalk Police website.