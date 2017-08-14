Norwalk Police Warn of Scam Targeting Landscapers

Scammers have been targeting landscapers out of money and Norwalk police are issuing a warning to help landscapers spot the scam.

The scammer contacts a landscaping company, requests services and agrees to pay for services but also asks if he can pay additional money, police said.

Then, the caller asks that the landscaper pay the additional funds to a subcontractor, such as a plumber or an electrician, who will also be doing work at the location.

After the landscaper pays the alleged subcontractor he or she discovers the check or credit card are fraudulent and the landscaper loses money and never gets paid for the services rendered, police said.

The people running the scam typically choose houses that are for sale as the locations for the alleged project.

Police said the type of fraud has been attempted on several landscaping companies recently and they are warning all landscapers to be aware and to meet with their customers face to face before starting work.

They advise that landscapers avoid accepting work by text message only.

Anyone with any information about the scam is asked to call detectives at 203-854-3011 or leave a tip on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

You can also leave anonymous Internet tips or text tips by typing "NPD" into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637).