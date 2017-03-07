Norwalk Student Arrested for Making Threats Towards Students, Staff

A 14-year-old has been arrested after making threats against other students and staff members at Brien McMahon High School.

On Tuesday, Norwalk police were contacted by administration at the school after the student made an illustration that was perceived as threatening towards other students and staff.

The student also made a list of students and staff who might be the subject of the threat.

After obtaining the illustration and list, the School Resource Officer and investigators from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation and determined the student did not have the means by which to carry out the threat.

The student was arrested and charged with 21 counts of Breach of Peace.

All of the individuals named on the list were made aware of the threat.