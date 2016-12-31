Norwich Building to be Torn Down After Overnight Fire

Norwich fire officials said the building on the corner of West Main Street and Banas Court was so heavily damaged by fire it will have to be torn down.

A Norwich building that houses several businesses is being torn down after it was ravaged by fire overnight Saturday.

According to Chief Keith Milton of the East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a structure fire at the corner of West Main Street and Banas Court around 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from the building, which houses six or seven businesses.

Mutual aid was called in to assist. The fire was declared under control around 6 a.m.

Milton said there were no injuries, but there is extensive damage to the building and it will have to be torn down.

Icy conditions made it tricky for firefighters to get around while working this fire, Milton said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.