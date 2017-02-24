Norwich Murder Victim's Mom Wants to See Immigration Crackdown

A Connecticut mom is asking Gov. Dannel Malloy to enforce the immigration laws after the state released guidance to law enforcement and school superintendents this week.

A Haitian national stabbed Wendy Hartling’s daughter, Casey Chadwick, to death in Chadwick’s Norwich apartment on June 15, 2015.

Convicted killer, Jean Jacques, was sentenced to 60 years for Chadwick’s death, but months before the stabbing, he was released from serving a 17 year prison sentence for attempted murder.

The U.S. government tried to deport Jacques, but Haiti would not take him back.

In a response to President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration, Malloy released a set of directives on immigration this week, one being: "Local law enforcement should not take action that is solely to enforce federal immigration law.”

“I don’t understand his thought process,” Hartling said about the governor.

“The laws that are already out there. They’re already there. They’re here. They’re in cement. I don’t understand why (Malloy) thinks that Connecticut should be exempt,” Hartling said.

Hartling added that she thinks local police are the best enforcers because they know the people in their community.

Malloy told Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel Thursday night that the federal government needs to enforce federal law and not rely on local police.

“The federal government has its obligations. We should not be expending local dollars, state dollars, to do the government’s job,” Malloy said to Carlson.

Hartling agreed the federal government needs to also step up.

“This is a very serious problem and they need to buckle down, hire more people if that’s what’s necessary to go over all the caseloads that they have.”

Hartling said she also wants to hear from Connecticut’s U.S. senators and congressmen on what they think of this.