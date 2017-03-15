Norwich police have identified the suspect in the robbery of a local bank back in October and authorities have secured an arrest warrant.

Police allege that Stephen J. Silva, 45, of Springfield, Mass., robbed the Eastern Savings Bank at 257 Main Street on Oct. 17, 2016. No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported in the robbery.

During the investigation detectives identified seven other similar robberies and two attempted robberies at banks in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont ranging from Sep. 30 through Dec. 10, 2016.

On Dec. 12 Silva was arrested by Vermont State Police for a bank robbery in Hartland, VT. He remains in their custody.

Norwich police hold an arrest warrant for Silva charging him with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny and intend to serve it to the suspect at a later date.