A nurse's aide, who was hired to take care of an elderly couple in Hamden, was making fraudulent charges with their credit and debit cards, police said.

Moneek Grant, 38, of Norwalk, was arrested on April 25 and is accused of second degree identity theft, second degree conspiracy to commit identity theft, fraudulent use of an ATM, third degree larceny and third degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Police said they met with the daughter of an elderly couple with serious medical issues in 2012. The daughter had been concerned about a number of unauthorized debit card purchases and cash withdrawals from the couple's account.

The parents resided at Atria Larson Place at 1450 Whitney Avenue. The daughter had hired Elite Homecare to provide nurses' aides for her parents, police said.

An investigation led police to determine that Grant, an Elite Homecare employee working at the couple's residence, had stolen a total of $3,846 from the pair's bank account.

Grant is expected to appear in court on May 9.