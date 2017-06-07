OCME Releases Initial Findings for Torrington Baby's Death

Police say a 15-month-old boy died after being found in a bathtub at a home on South Main Street in Torrington on Tuesday.

An autopsy was performed and the Office of Chief Medical Examiners reported "pending further study" as its initial findings.



Police said the baby’s mother called 911 at 10:54 a.m. on Monday after arriving home and learning what happened while the baby had been in the care of another adult, police said.

Torrington police, the fire department and Campion Ambulance responded to the home in the 400 block of South Main Street and the child was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses reported the little boy had on a breathing mask or respirator on when he was taken to the ambulance.

Police have not said anything about detaining anyone or taking anyone into custody.



