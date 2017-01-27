Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Under Tight Security

Under tight security concerts resumed at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Friday.

The event called Hyperglow comes after the double deadly shooting following the Meek Mill concert in December.

Two people were killed and two others were hurt.

For Friday’s Hyperglow, there were extra police on patrol and ambulance crews on standby.

“It’s a big party, lots of good music, lots of people dancing with each other,” Dan Schumann of Rocky Hill, said.

This was the first concert since gunfire rang out in an Oakdale parking lot last month following a Meek Mill concert.

“It definitely had some influence on my going (Friday). But all in all, I’d say it’s definitely a different crowd,” Vinny Penisse of Southington, said.

Wallingford police were expected to have at least two officers at the theatre on Friday.

That came after a meeting between law enforcement and Oakdale staff about security measures.

The venue plans on a show-by-show basis to beef up its ranks with uniformed officers.

“Definitely, I think that’s a lot more comforting than just brushing off what happened a few weeks ago,” Schumann said.

In a statement on Thursday, the Oakdale wrote that it does not reveal its security plans but it depends on the concert and works with police.

Those headed into the venue for Hyperglow say being safe take everyone’s work.

“We have to be vigilant about what’s happening around us no matter where we are, especially at this event,” Nathan Desroberts of Higganum, said.

The Oakdale did not return our requests for comment on Friday.

And police are still searching for whoever opened fire there in December.