Obamacare Beneficiaries Warn of Healthcare System Collapse if Repeal

CT residents say they could be left without coverage and possibly in life-threatening situations. (Published 3 hours ago)

More than 300,000 people in Connecticut are directly benefiting from coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

One third of those people are covered through what are known as, Qualifying Health Plans, sold through Access Health Connecticut, and the rest are covered through Medicaid expansion.

Another group of people are those covered by other regulations contained in the 2010 landmark legislation, like those who cannot be barred from purchasing insurance because a of preexisting condition.

One of those people is Colleen Brunetti of West Hartford. Brunetti lives with a condition called Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, and was diagnosed before Obamacare became the law of the land.

“I don’t think anyone knows what that might look like if the current rules and regulations that protect people like me get thrown out," Brunetti said, Monday.

She receives medications each month that are valued at more than $250,000 and are covered by insurance for now. She describes the possibility of losing coverage as a result of having a preexisting condition, "terrifying."

"There would be absolutely no guarantee that the medications that I rely on every month to keep me alive would be accessible any more, or care with my doctor.”

The state of Connecticut also has a lot at stake. The state relies on more than $1.36 billion in federal funds to pay for the Medicaid expansion population. That's money that pays for hospitals to care for those patients.

Programs like Medicaid and Medicare are the financial backbones of the federal healthcare system, and a repeal could remove millions across the country from those covered.

Republicans have said they are working on a replacement for Obamacare, but it's unclear what that would look like. Some have even said they would want to keep provisions like allowing young people to stay on their parents coverage up to age 26, and ensuring that people like Colleen with preexisting conditions can get covered.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who's vowed to work to keep the law intact, said if it gets repealed without a replacement, it could throw the entire healthcare economy into a tailspin.

“Just completely decimating it or destroying it without replacing it is a recipe for catastrophe," Blumenthal said. "It would be catastrophic chaos and cost for millions of Americans and for thousands of people here in Connecticut.”