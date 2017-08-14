Officers Investigating Claim of Sexual Misconduct by Plainfield Fire Employee at Department - NBC Connecticut
Officers Investigating Claim of Sexual Misconduct by Plainfield Fire Employee at Department

    Officers Investigating Claim of Sexual Misconduct by Plainfield Fire Employee at Department
    A member of the Plainfield Fire Department has been accused of sexual misconduct at the department, according to Plainfield Police, and officers are investigating.

    Police said they executed a search and seizure warrant at the Plainfield Fire Department at 620 Norwich Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

    During the search, other departments were put on notice with help from the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications to provide coverage to the Plainfield Fire District area and public safety was a priority and was not at risk, police said.

    Authorities said there is an active investigation, but no additional information has been released.

