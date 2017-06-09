Deadly Force Was Reasonable in Fatal Shooting at Old Saybrook Motel: Official

The state's attorney for the Judicial District of Tolland has determined that officers who shot and killed a man during a standoff at a motel in Old Saybrook in October 2015 had reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary.

The incident happened at Econo Lodge at 1750 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook on Oct, 10, 2015.

Police responded to the motel after learning that Richard Love, a suspect in four bank robberies, was staying there. Through the window, they saw he was armed, according to police.

Authorities said they heard gunfire inside the room, so Old Saybrook and Norwich officers secured the area, called in the state police Emergency Services Unit Tactical Team for back up and evacuated people from nearby motel rooms.

When Love saw the SWAT team arrive, he pointed a gun at them and refused to listen to orders to drop the firearm, according to police.

Authorities said Love, who had been using crack and heroin, told police he was not leaving the room and didn’t want to hurt anybody.

Once emergency crews eventually entered the motel room, they found Love in the bathroom and he was pointing a gun at a trooper, the state's attorney's report says.

Police then shot Love, who died at the scene, according to authorities.

According to the report from the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Tolland, the division of criminal justice will take no further action.

Love was suspected of the following robberies: