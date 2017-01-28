Wallingford police arrested a Meriden man after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of more than 13 grams of marijuana and multiple MDMA, or “molly” capsules, police said Saturday.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle on South Turnpike Road near the Oakdale Theatre around 10 p.m. Friday night for a traffic violation. When officers approached the car they smelled marijuana, police said. The occupants said they were headed t the Electronic Dance Music show at the Oakdale.

Police searched the car and found 13 molly capsules and 13.7 grams of marijuana, police said.

Andrew Dargon, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of narcotics. He also had two active arrest warrants and was charged with two counts of violation or probation, police said.

He was released on a total of $42,000 in bonds and scheduled a court date of Feb. 10.

The Oakdale Theatre was under tight security Friday after a deadly double shooting following a Meek Mill concert in December.