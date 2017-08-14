Officials Consider Adding Warnings at Silver Sands

Officials with the state Department of Energy And Environmental Protection are considering adding more signs or strengthening the language of these signs to warn about dangers at Silver Sands in Milford. (Published 5 hours ago)

The signs warning of danger at the Silver Sands State Park sandbar could change.

Officials with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are considering making changes after a meeting with Milford representatives last week.

The sandbar that connects the beach at Silver Sands to Charles Island gets covered with water during high tide and a 28-year-old man drowned last month after a strong current swept him off the sandbar.

Changes DEEP officials are considering include strengthening the language to warn of danger, adding more signs and posting signs in multiple languages.

Local representatives, including State Rep. Kim Rose, have also been pushing for more lifeguards.

Lifeguards are only at Silver Sands State Park from Thursday through Sunday. DEEP officials said they have a tough time recruiting qualified candidates and would need more funding from the state to provide lifeguards seven days a week.

DEEP officials said there’s no timetable on when a decision will be made, however they do not expect to implement any changes until next year.