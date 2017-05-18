Officials ID Person Struck and Killed By Amtrak Train in Branford

A 22-year-old Branford man was hit and killed by a train on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Dennis Ryan Jr. was struck by an Amtrak Acela Express train near Bridge Street and North Harbor Street in Branford just after 2 p.m., according to an Amtrak spokesperson.

The train was travelling from Boston to New York with 171 passengers on board, according to Amtrak, and no one on the train was injured.

The Acela train was held at the scene as police investigated the incident, but was eventually allowed to continue on to New York.