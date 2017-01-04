Officials Investigating Tap Water Complaints in Plainville

Dozens of residents in Plainville have filed complaints about the town's tap water. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dozens of neighbors in Plainville have filed complaints about the town's tap water and now local officials and water authorities are investigating.

"It doesn't taste right compared to the kitchen," said Carol Staubley about the water coming out of her bathroom sink faucet.

Carol Staubley said for months her Plainville home's tap water tasted bad and just plain stinks. Literally.

"It just doesn't smell right," said Staubly.

Staubley isn't alone. Plainville's Town Manager Robert Lee said 50 other residents have filed water quality complaints - either responding to the town's Facebook post urging residents to so, or by email, and hand-written letter.

"What we've found is that people are having a concerns with the hardness of the water, the impact it's having on your fixtures, many people don't like the taste of the water," said Plainville Town Manager Robert Lee.

Lee said water quality is determined by the state Department of Health and by private company Valley Water Systems, Inc. Valley Water President Donald Vaughan said the water reaching more than 6,500 customers is tested regularly.

"We test daily," said Valley Water Systems President Donald Vaughan.

He added that the test results have not shown any irregularities.

While concerns roll in, Lee is plotting locations of the complaints on a tap map.

"There's two well fields in town. One that has a somewhat of a filtering system on it and one that doesn't. What we think we are seeing is the ones that are serviced near Hamlin's pond area has more significant complaints than ones that are served in the northern area," said Lee.

Lee has called a meeting with Valley Water authorities and DOH officials in two weeks to identify problems if there is indeed any.

Until then, Staubley said she's sticking with store bought filters. Because upgrading her entire home to a filtered water set-up is no small drop in the financial bucket.

"It would cost us $5,000," said Staubley.

Until the meeting on Jan. 19, Lee urges residents to continue to email and send letters with their water issues. Valley Water officials said residents are free to give them a call about their water concerns as well.