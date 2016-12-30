Officials Urge Consumers to Redeem Gift Cards Soon

As the season of giving winds down, it’s time to treat yourself again. However as Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan Harris notes, where consumers shop will affect how well their plastic is protected under state law.

“Know what kind of card you’re buying for someone, or know what kind of card is being given to you,” said Commissioner Harris. “Because there are two different basic kinds of cards.”

Gift cards sold in-state have no expiration date and no added fees, unless they’re tied to a federal bank. That information can be found either through the retailer or through the Connecticut Department of Banking’s website. Gift cards associated with national banks can expire in five years, and might come with added fees.

“But no matter what you have, it’s always best to use them quickly because even if there’s protections, the business (might) go out of business. In fact, it happened to me,” said Commissioner Harris.

He says he once received a gift card to a local restaurant, which closed its doors for good before he used it. In those scenarios, gift card holders have two choices: Take the legal route, or shrug it off.

“I probably could have filed a claim for bankruptcy for my pasta, but it probably wasn’t worth the effort,” said Harris. “So it’s always good to use them as quickly as possible.”