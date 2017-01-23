Old Saybrook Preps for Monday Nor'easter

People in Old Saybrook prepare for high winds and heavy rain. (Published 2 hours ago)

With potentially 60 mile-an-hour winds on the way, it was time to prepare in Old Saybrook on Sunday.

“We have some outdoor furniture we’ve not put away yet since the summertime. So I guess finally it’s time,” Maureen Lauler of Old Lyme, said.

That’s a good idea according to the Old Saybrook Fire Chief.

He says the wind can launch loose items and transform them into projectiles.

“It’s pretty common on a nor’easter down here on the shoreline we do get 60 mile-an-hour winds and we get stuff blowing across the neighborhoods and across the streets,” Chief Jay Rankin of the Old Saybrook Fire Department said.

People in this area are used to these powerful storms.

Many have launched well-worn plans including preparing a stockpile of three days-worth of food and water.

“You’ll go through your normal day and then you’ll hear the news report. And everyone runs to the store and picks up the groceries they need and they got to hunker down for a few days,” Scott Orkus of Old Saybrook said.

The fire department encourages people to stay inside if conditions turn bad.

Anyone who does venture out should be careful of fallen trees and downed power lines.

Eversource says it’s monitoring the storm and will add crews if necessary.

And drivers should also be wary of roads if there is localized flooding.

“If they see standing water don’t drive through it, take an alternative route,” Rankin said.

Now if during the strong winds you lose power, the fire chief also encourages people who use a generator to keep it outside and away from the home.