A 27-year-old man is dead after a car crashed into a pole on Sisson Avenue in Hartford, near Warrenton.

Police said the car split in half after hitting a metal light pole around midnight. Investigators believe speed was a factor and that the driver lost control before hitting the pole.

(Published Thursday, May 18, 2017)

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

"When the officers got here, it was immediately apparent that the injuries were extremely life-threatening and, unfortunately, the victim was pronounced here at the scene," Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said.

The damage was so severe that it's difficult to even tell what kind of vehicle it is.

"I've never seen anything like it. The car is completely destroyed. It's kind of shocking for this area," Evan Jean-Guillaume, of Hartford, said.

Sisson Avenue was closed for several hours, but it has reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.