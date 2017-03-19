One Person Dead After North Haven Fire

One person is dead after a house fire in North Haven Saturday night.

According to fire Chief Paul Januszewski, the North Haven Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor to report heavy smoke at a house on the corner of Ridge Rd. and Cooper Rd. at 10:34 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, fire crews encountered heavy smoke in the rear of the house. The immediately began to search for occupants inside.

While searching, they located one victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Connecticut State Police and North Haven Police are assisting in the investigation.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.