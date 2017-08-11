Police ID 21-Year-Old Man Killed in Derby Shooting

A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Anson Street in Derby Friday morning and police are calling his death a homicide.
Police said they responded to Anson and Fifth streets at 1:49 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and found 21-year-old Jajuan Benavides with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.
The state police major crime squad is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 203-735-7811 or 203-617-1906.
Anson Street will be closed during the investigation.
Published at 4:22 AM EDT on Aug 11, 2017 | Updated at 2:07 PM EDT on Aug 11, 2017