State police said troopers found what they call a “one pot” methamphetamine lab when they stopped a speeding vehicle on Interstate 84 West in Vernon and they have arrested two people.

Police said a gray Mitsubishi Galant was speeding and swerving just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, so they stopped it near exit 65 and troopers determined that narcotics might be in the car, so they investigated.

The driver, 33-year-old Jennifer Jette, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, granted permission for troopers to search the vehicle and they found marijuana, prescription amphetamines and Suboxone sublingual film, which were not in the proper original container, according to state police.

State police said troopers also found items consistent with being used in a "one pot" meth lab and seized muriatic acid, lye, camping fuel, a hot plate, lithium batteries and other items used to "cook" meth. All the supplies were purchased recently, according to state police, who also said they found 12.5 grams of cut-up pseudoephedrine pills.

Jette was charged with speeding, failure to drive in proper lane, failure to keep narcotic in proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit/unauthorized manufacture of narcotics/hallucinogen/amphetamines. She was released after posting $10,000 bond.

Jay Waterman, 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was charged with conspiracy to commit/unauthorized manufacture of narcotics/hallucinogen/amphetamines.

Both are scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on Aug. 30.