Only Minor Delays at Bradley Airport Following Delta Outage

A Delta flight from Bradley International Airport to Detroit was delayed Monday morning following a Delta systems outage that canceled hundreds of flights across the country.

Bradley International Airport saw minor delays after a Delta systems outage forced the airline to order a ground stop Sunday night.

The ground stop order has been lifted but the outage caused 150 flight cancellations Sunday night and its residual effects caused at least another 80 Monday morning, the airline said.

At Bradley just one departure was delayed – a 9:05 a.m. flight to Detroit delayed until around 10:30 a.m. – but Delta cautioned travelers to check in with them before heading to the airport and that anyone with a connecting flight may see issues. One arrival coming in from Atlanta was also delayed overnight.

Delta is issuing waivers to anyone who was on a canceled flight to rebook by Feb. 3

This is the second outage Delta has experienced in recent months – an outage in August lead to the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights over a three-day period.