There is more opposition to plans to bring nearly three hundred new apartments to the town of Hamden.

As developers continue to push the project forward, those people who live near the proposed site on Rocky Top Road said they believe they are fighting to save their neighborhood.

As Tim Mack took a walk through his lush and wooded backyard on Rainbow Court, next to Rocky Top Road, he wonders if the tranquility he has enjoyed for twenty three years is suddenly at stake.

“We’re going from this rich, natural habitat to just another apartment complex," said Mack.

Mack and dozens of his neighbors have major concerns with plans to construct a 288 unit luxury housing complex off of Rocky Top Road. The street is winding and narrow; just fourteen feet wide in some spots. Neighbors are concerned if this street will be able to handle future traffic the development will bring.

“I’m saddened; deeply saddened," Mack said about the plan.

Over the last few weeks, Mack and his neighbors have attempted to slow - if not stop - the plans from progressing. They started a Facebook group that has hundreds of members and have launched a website.

On Wednesday evening, a large group of people opposed to the project packed the town hall auditorium as representatives for the developer, Mountain View Estates LLC, presented plans to build on eighteen acres between Sherman Avenue and Shepard Avenue.

“This proposal does not reasonably pollute, impair or destroy any inland wetlands or water courses on or near the property in question," Stephen Studer, attorney for the developer, told the Inland Wetlands Commission.

The commission must approve the developer's plan before it can move to Planning and Zoning officials. On Wednesday, the commission voted to bring in the services of a Professional Environmental Reviewer because of the complexity of the project in relation to environmental impact. Commissioners will select and hire the Reviewer, who would be compensated by the developer.

“Everybody should care about this because it’s an environmental issue," said Ronald Colaresi, another neighbor who lives near to the proposed project site.