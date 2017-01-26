Orange Man Killed in Crash on I-95 in Waterford | NBC Connecticut
Orange Man Killed in Crash on I-95 in Waterford

    A 25-year-old Orange man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 North in Waterford on Wednesday night.

    State police said the crash was near exit 80 just before 11:40 p.m. and 25-year-old Jeffrey Patrick Havill, of Orange, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    He was driving a 2007 Corvette and hit the back of a Toyota Scion, then went into a guardrail, according to state police.

    Both drivers were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and state police said the other driver, 29-year-old Caroline Decarval Sedor, of Gales Ferry, sustained minor injuries.

    The highway was closed, but has reopened.

    Anyone with information should call Trooper Lewis at Troop E, 860-848-6500, extension 5132.

