    An Oregon man was rescued after he attempted to take photos on Charles Island in Milford. 

    The man ventured on the visible sand bar to take pictures when he said he misjudged the tide and quickly became stranded, Milford Fire Rescue said. 

    After calling 911 with his cell phone, Milford firefighters responded with their Marine unit to retrieve the man from the island, officials said. 

    Rescuing firefighters were able to get the man in a specialized cold water exposure suit and assist him through waist-high waters.

    Conditions were poor due to strong wind gusts and choppy seas, fire officials said. 

    Fire paramedics determined that no medical attention was needed. 

    "All residents and visitors of the City of Milford are reminded to avoid walking out to Charles Island when the sand bar is visible. The rising tide brings a very strong current that often pulls recreational walkers out into deeper waters," Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said in a release.

    Published 27 minutes ago

