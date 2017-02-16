NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: People, many of whom are undocumented, attend a Valentines Day rally organized by the New York Immigration Coalition called "Love Fights Back" on February 14, 2017 in New York City. A series of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids throughout the New York City area last week has sent fears of deportations throughout New York's heavily immigrant communities. According to a 2013 study by the City Planning Commission, nearly 40% of the city's population of 8.2 million is foreign-born. During his campaign President Donald Trump stated that he would deport those with a criminal conviction and in America illegally. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dozens of Danbury businesses are closed Thursday to stand in solidarity with immigrants as part of a nationwide protest called “ A Day Without Immigrants,” meant to represent the importance of immigrants to the US economy.

Organizers across the country told immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop Thursday to show the country the impact they have on the US economy and way of life. The protest gained momentum of social media and comes in respond to President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration.

The president has pledged his administration will increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall across the Mexican border, and ban residents from certain majority-Muslim countries from entering the US. He has also blamed high unemployment on immigration.

Fliers written in Spanish with the title “Todos somos inmigrants” – we are all immigrants - circulated on social media earlier in the week. Combined they listed over 50 Danbury businesses that planned to stay closed Thursday to support immigrants.

Actions are planned in major cities across the country including Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Boston, New York, Houston, Chicago and California’s Bay Area.