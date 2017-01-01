Overnight Crash in Manchester Sends Seven to the Hospital

Manchester Police say they responded to a multi-car crash just after midnight on Sunday that sent seven people to the hospital, injuring four.

The accident occurred in the area of 276 Hartford road and involved three vehicles that each sustained heavy damage, according to police.

Police say several occupants had to be extricated by local fire and EMS responders, four of which were injured by the accident.

Police say everyone involved in the accident is in stable condition and any injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash shut down Hartford Road from Goslee Street to Pine Street for around four hours, according to police.

One person, 24-year-old Quamel Smith of Hartford was identified by police as the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

Police say Smith was charged with drunk driving after he failed several roadside sobriety tests and that a breath test indicated that his BAC was .200, more than double the legal limit of .08.

The initial investigation suggested that impairment and excessive speed may have been factors in the crash, however the accident remains under investigation, according to police.

If you may have witnessed this crash or have any information related to this accident, please contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 860-645-5560.