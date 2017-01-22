Owl Crashes into Car's Windshield in Thomaston | NBC Connecticut
Owl Crashes into Car's Windshield in Thomaston

    Thomaston Police Department
    Thomaston police rescued this owl after it flew into a car on Atwood Road Saturday around midnight.

    A driver in Thomaston had a run-in with an owl Saturday.

    Thomaston police posted on Facebook that around midnight they received a call from a driver reporting an owl had flown into the windshield of the vehicle on Atwood Road. When officers arrived they found the owl standing in the roadway injured and disoriented, police said.

    Neighbors gave officers a crate to house the injured owl and the animal was taken to the Sharon Audubon Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic for treatment. Police said the owl is expected to recover from some injuries, but it may have permanent damage to its eye.

