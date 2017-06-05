A Plainfield woman was found guilty of charges involving reckless endangerment, possession of a nuisance dog and failure to comply with dog license requirements after two of her dogs mauled a health worker.

Jenna Allen will be sentenced on August 4 after she was found guilty of reckless endangerment in the first and second degree, two counts of possession of a nuisance dog and five counts of failure to comply with dog license requirements.



Last June, two of Allen's five dogs were euthanized after they mauled a health worker while she was on duty, police said. Months before, a state officer upheld the ruling to euthanize the two Rottweilers in Plainfield.

Police said Lynne Denning, of Canterbury, was viciously attacked by two to four dogs at 379 Putnam Road, in the Wauregan Village, of Plainfield while she was caring for an elderly patient in December 2014.

Denning "suffered brutal injuries" to her face, chest, arms and legs and has undergo at least 13 surgeries in the months after the attack, according to police and family members.

Town officials confiscated five Rottweilers and a Labrador from the home. The dogs, which were all present at the time of the attack, were quarantined at the Plainfield Animal Shelter.

Days later, officials announced plans to euthanize the dogs but said in August 2015 they were unable to prove four of the dogs took part in the attack and opted to return them to their owners, Allen and Corey Beakey.

Allen, 29, and Beakey, 29, both of Plainfield, turned themselves into police in September 2015.

Beakey was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree.