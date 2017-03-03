Middletown police seized thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine and made an arrest after a resident reported a suspicious package was delivered to her home.

According to an arraignment report, a resident arrived in the police department’s lobby Thursday around 11:30 a.m. with a package she said had been delivered to her home by the United States Postal Service. The woman said the package was addressed to her and the return address was that of her deceased brother, so she became suspicious and opened the package.

When she opened it she found a black lockbox containing three rectangular parcels that looked like bricks of drugs.

Police seized the package and tested the bricks, which were determined to be cocaine. The total value of the cocaine was estimated to be between $111,000 and $120,000, police said.

The woman told police she’s told her neighbor, identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Delgado, to use her address to have a package of children’s clothes delivered from Puerto Rico.

The complainant left and within minutes contacted police to let them know that Delgado had called asking if her package had been delivered.

Watch Live April the Giraffe Getting Restless as Birth Nears: Zoo

Police met with Delgado, who claimed she had been waiting for a package of children’s clothes and had no idea it had cocaine in it.

Delgado was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to possess narcotics, and criminal attempt to possess narcotics with intent to sell.

She was held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.