A parachutist may have been injured in Ellington on Saturday.

Tolland County dispatch tweeted that Ellington fire and ambulance officials were responding to the area of Porter Road and Kibbe Road for a possible injured parachutist, but there ended up being no injuries.

The parachutist had problems while falling and had to "cut away" which means they disconnected the main parachute from their harness.

There are no injuries.