Parents Sue Greenwich Hospital for Wrongful Death of Baby Girl

The parents of a baby girl who died during labor and delivery at Greenwich Hospital have filed a suit against the hospital.

Lauren E. Sorgen and her husband, Grant D. Gulyassy, filed a wrongful death lawsuit this month, alleging that the hospital and the obstetrician on call at the time failed to appropriately monitor their daughter’s heartbeat and failed to promptly deliver Myriam Grace Gulyassy by emergency C-section, according to a news release from the law firm Silver Golub & Teitell LLP.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that the failure to monitor and promptly deliver Myriam allowed her to die from oxygen deprivation prior to the C-section at Greenwich Hospital.

The couple was expecting twins and the law firm says the family will celebrate the joy of the birth of their son every June 3, but will have to relive the deep sadness from the death of their daughter at the hospital.