The 700 block of Tolland Street in East Hartford is closed because of an ammonia leak at Burnside Ice, an ice making company.

The leak was reported around 10:30 a.m. and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called in.

Police said they believed that the leak is coming from some of the refrigeration units inside the building.

It doesn’t appear anyone has been taken to the hospital, according to officials.

No additional information was available.







