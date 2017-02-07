Patriots’ Patricia Sports Goodell Clown Shirt

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wore a Goodell clown T-shirt as he exited the team plane, Monday, which arrived in Boston following the team’s Super Bowl win in Houston.

When it comes to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Matt Patricia lets his clothes do the talking.

The New England Patriots defensive coordinator wore a Goodell clown T-shirt as he exited the team plane, Monday, which arrived in Boston following the team’s Super Bowl win in Houston.

Earlier in Houston, Goodell awarded quarterback Tom Brady the Super Bowl MVP trophy. It was widely seen as awkward because Goodell suspended Brady for four games over Deflategate claims.

Patricia later appeared at Gillette Stadium in a sweatshirt.