Payless ShoeSource has released a new list of stores that could close pending the results of ongoing bankruptcy negotiations, and six of them are in Connecticut.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced it would close nearly 400 underperforming stores back in April. Five of those stores were in Connecticut.

On May 24, the company released a list of additional stores that would be closing, as well as a list of stores are at risk for closing depending on how negotiations go. Six of the stores under negotiation are located in Connecticut:

194 Buckland Hills Drive, Manchester

35 Talcottville Road, Vernon/Rockville

38 Kane St., West Hartford

495 Union St., Waterbury

950 Wolcott St., Waterbury

220 Route 12 Unit 4, Groton

The company said that while it released the list, it remains hopeful that negotiations will allow them to keep the locations open.

To view the whole list of stores up for negotiation, click here.

To view the list of stores confirmed to be closing, click here for April's list and here for May's list.