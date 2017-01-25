Pedestrian Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver in Waterbury: Police | NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver in Waterbury: Police

    A female pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Waterbury Tuesday night, according to Waterbury police.

    Police said they received a 911 call that a pedestrian was struck near Hill Street and Hazel Street around 7:15 p.m. Police found the victim with “massive” head trauma on the sidewalk in front of 290 Hill Street, police said. She was pronounced dead on scene.

    Investigators believe the victim was walking north on Hill Street when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black GMC Envoy.

    Police are actively investigating. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash should contact Waterbury police.

