Serious injuries have been reported after a pedestrian was struck on Interstate 84 east Newtown Tuesday morning.

Pedestrian Struck on Interstate 84 in Newtown

The exit 11 off-ramp on Interstate 84 east in Newtown is closed after a fatal pedestrian-involved accident, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that accident was fatal, but no other details were immediately available.

The ramp is closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.