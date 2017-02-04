Members of the Connecticut Valley Siberian Husky Sled Team greet visitors at the Appalachian Tails Pet Company WinterFest in Glastonbury Saturday.

Tails were wagging at the Appalachian Tails in Glastonbury, where people and their pets gathered for a winter festival focused on our four-legged friends.

The Connecticut Valley Siberian Husky Sled Team brought at least a dozen dogs to the free Appalachian Tails Pet Company WinterFest. The dogs were quite the crowd pleaser, as they demonstrated their puppy power. Last year, there was snow on the ground, but a wheeled sled allowed the dogs to run on the grass.

“The kids love to see the dogs. We came last year, so hopefully this becomes an annual visit,” said Gianna Daley of Manchester.

Many visitors also carved out time to watch an ice sculptor show off his skills. He chiseled the first block of ice into the shape of a dog.

An ice sculptor showing off his skills at the Appalachian Tails Pet Company WinterFest in Glastonbury Saturday.



"The weather's great so I just wanted to take the kids out and see the dogs and the ice show," said Tony Cainchetti of Cheshire.

The organizer said public demand brought the event back for the second year in a row.

"It was a huge success last year. Everybody asked us about it all year so we figured we better bring it back," said Bryan Winoski, owner of Appalachian Tails Pet Company, and WinterFest organizer.

The event also included a wine tasting and food truck. Pet-themed arts and crafts, a puppy playgroup, and free samples and sales of pet supplies lured people, and their pets into the store.

"We like to be a partner with people who have dogs and cats. So, we think of ourselves as partners more than just a retail store,” said Winoski.