A person was hit by a plow outside an apartment building in East Hartford during the storm on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the Willow Arms Apartments at 446 Main Street for the accident.

Police described the victim as an elderly man. He was taken to the hospital, but police did not have details on the man's condition.

The plow was being driven by a private contractor, according to police.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate, police said.