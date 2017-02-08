Peter Pan Cancels Service Across New England Ahead of Storm

Peter Pan Bus Lines has canceled service across much of New England and parts of New York Thursday ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between 6 to 12 inches on Connecticut and even more to our north.
Service routes that run through New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire were all canceled ahead of the storm. Connecticut commuter services and Foxwoods casino services are among those canceled.
Services between New York City and Washington DC, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Silver Spring and New Carrollton are running normally.
The following routes have been canceled for Thursday.
- Boston-New York
- New York-Boston
- Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham
- Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
- Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,
- Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport
- Springfield-Boston via Worcester, Framingham
- Boston-Springfield via Worcester, Framingham
- Amherst UMass-Springfield via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
- Springfield-Amherst UMass via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College
- Springfield-Albany via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany
- Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton
- Concord, NH-Worcester via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
- Worcester-Concord, NH via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster
- White River JCT, VT-New York via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford
- Providence-New York
- New York-Providence
- Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt and Kennedy Plaza Downtown) – Boston/Boston Logan Airport
- Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt)
- Woods Hole- Boston/Boston Logan Airport via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
- Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Woods Hole via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne
- Providence-Cape Cod (Hyannis) via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
- Hyannis (Cape Cod)-Providence via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable
- Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield
- Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford
- Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield
- Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury
- Newport/Fall River –Boston via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
- Boston-Fall River/Newport via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park
The company said that e-tickets for canceled services will be valid within three days of when service resumes. Customers can call Peter Pan at 800-343-9999 to have tickets reissued with a new itinerary for no additional cost. For more information, visit the Peter Pan website here.