Peter Pan Cancels Service Across New England Ahead of Storm

Peter Pan Bus Lines has canceled service across much of New England and parts of New York Thursday ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between 6 to 12 inches on Connecticut and even more to our north.

Service routes that run through New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire were all canceled ahead of the storm. Connecticut commuter services and Foxwoods casino services are among those canceled.

Watch Live Sen. Sessions on Track for Confirmation as Attorney General

Services between New York City and Washington DC, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Silver Spring and New Carrollton are running normally.

The following routes have been canceled for Thursday.

Boston-New York

New York-Boston

Boston-Hartford via Worcester, Framingham

Hartford-Boston via Worcester, Framingham

Springfield-New York via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Springfield via Hartford, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport,

Hartford-New York via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

New York-Hartford via Danbury, Southbury, Waterbury, Farmington, New Britain, New Haven, Bridgeport

Springfield-Boston via Worcester, Framingham

Boston-Springfield via Worcester, Framingham

Amherst UMass-Springfield via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College

Springfield-Amherst UMass via Greenfield, Deerfield, Amherst UMass, Amherst Center, Northampton, Holyoke, South Hadley, Hampshire College

Springfield-Albany via Northampton, Deerfield, Greenfield, Shelburne Falls, Charlemont, North Adams, Williamstown, Troy & Albany

Albany-Springfield via Albany, Troy, Williamstown, North Adams, Charlemont, Shelburne Falls, Greenfield, Deerfield & Northampton

Concord, NH-Worcester via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster

Worcester-Concord, NH via Manchester, Nashua, Lowell, Leominster

White River JCT, VT-New York via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

New York-White River JCT via Bellow Falls, Keene, Brattleboro, Greenfield, Northampton, Springfield, Hartford

Providence-New York

New York-Providence

Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt and Kennedy Plaza Downtown) – Boston/Boston Logan Airport

Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Providence Bus Terminal (includes TF Green Arpt)

Woods Hole- Boston/Boston Logan Airport via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne

Boston Logan Airport/Boston-Woods Hole via Falmouth, Buzzards Bay, Wareham, Bourne

Providence-Cape Cod (Hyannis) via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable

Hyannis (Cape Cod)-Providence via Fall River, New Bedford, Bourne, Falmouth, Woods Hole, Barnstable

Hartford-Storrs/Mansfield

Mansfield/Storrs-Hartford

Providence-Springfield-Albany via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Albany-Springfield-Providence via Springfield, Worcester, Lee Prime. Outlets, Lenox, Pittsfield

Williamstown-New York via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

New York-Williamstown via Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee Prime. Outlets, Stockbridge, Great Barrington, Sheffield, Canaan, Winsted, Torrington, Waterbury, Southbury

Newport/Fall River –Boston via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park

Boston-Fall River/Newport via Middletown, Portsmouth, Fall River, Somerset Park

The company said that e-tickets for canceled services will be valid within three days of when service resumes. Customers can call Peter Pan at 800-343-9999 to have tickets reissued with a new itinerary for no additional cost. For more information, visit the Peter Pan website here.