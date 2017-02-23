Pfizer Scientists Give Norwich Tech Students Feedback on Science Fair Projects | NBC Connecticut
Pfizer Scientists Give Norwich Tech Students Feedback on Science Fair Projects

By Heather Burian

    Students at Norwich Technical High School had a chance to have their science fair projects critiqued by the pros Thursday.

    The group of sophomores, juniors and seniors met with Pfizer scientists and staff at a mock science fair at CURE Innovation Commons in Groton to get tricks and tips on their presentation skills and how to make their projects better.

    Students said it was a great opportunity for feedback from the people in fields they want jobs in one day.

    "It makes me feel cool to be able to see people that are really high up, and then I'm just kinda down here. But I'm trying to get to that point," said sophomore Gabrielle Martin.

    The students will present their revised work at The Connecticut Science & Engineering Fair at Quinnipiac University this March.

