Pickup Hits Garage and House in Lebanon
Pickup Hits Garage and House in Lebanon

    The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department said a pickup struck a house and the garage of a home at the corner of Trumbull Highway and Burnham Road Tuesday.

    A driver was taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a garage and a house Tuesday night, according to the fire department.

    The Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a home at the intersection of Trumbull Highway and Burnham Road for a report of a vehicle striking the structure. When they arrived they found a pickup had crashed into a garage and house.

    The driver, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The garage and house have minor damage, according to the fire department.

    The Lebanon Building Official was called to the scene to check the structure. State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

    Published 20 minutes ago

