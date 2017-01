Plainfield police said the subjects pictured above are suspected in the theft of chainsaws from a local hardware store.

Plainfield police are trying to identify three people suspected in a theft of several chain saws from a hardware store.

Police said the tools were stolen from the Ace Hardware Store at 20 Excalibur Bvld. Around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who recognizes the subjects pictured above is asked to contact Plainfield police at 860-564-0804. Callers may remain anonymous.