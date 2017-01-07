Plainfield Police Warn of Dating Website Scam

Plainfield police warn that scammers claiming to be law enforcement are targeting people who use the dating website “Plenty of Fish.”

According to police, individuals posing as law enforcement call would-be victims and claim there is a criminal investigation stemming from someone the victim interacted with on the website. The scammer then requests money to make the criminal complaint go away, police said.

There have been multiple reports of these calls, police said.

Police remind residents that law enforcement would never request payment during any kind of investigation.

Anyone who receives a phone call like this should report it to Plainfield police or their local department.