Plainville Police Seek Missing Teens, 16 and 14 | NBC Connecticut
Plainville Police Seek Missing Teens, 16 and 14

    Plainville Police Department
    Asia Nazario (left) and Nitayah Perkins

    Plainville police are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teens.

    Asia Nazario, 16, and Nitayah Perkins, 14, were both reported missing Friday.

    Nazario is described as 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and purple sneakers.

    Perkins is described as 5-foot-5, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    It is unclear whether the girls are together.

    Anyone with information on either Nazario or Perkins is asked to call Plainville police at 860-757-1616.

    Published 14 minutes ago

