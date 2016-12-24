Plainville Police Seek Missing Teens, 16 and 14

Plainville police are asking for the public’s help to locate two missing teens.

Asia Nazario, 16, and Nitayah Perkins, 14, were both reported missing Friday.

Nazario is described as 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and purple sneakers.

Perkins is described as 5-foot-5, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Video Actress Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack on Flight

It is unclear whether the girls are together.

Anyone with information on either Nazario or Perkins is asked to call Plainville police at 860-757-1616.